Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,311 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 6,400.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 117.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.73 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 125.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Wolfe Research lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.03.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

