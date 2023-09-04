Korea Investment CORP Has $4.85 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,986 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 12,592 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBY opened at $75.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average is $77.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 384,191 shares of company stock valued at $32,028,728. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

