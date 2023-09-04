Korea Investment CORP Sells 179,401 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,401 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

