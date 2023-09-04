Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,805 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 163.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 32.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,897,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG stock opened at $161.95 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.47 and a 1-year high of $345.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEDG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SolarEdge Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.