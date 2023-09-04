Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,756 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 642.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE COO opened at $364.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $399.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.69.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cooper Companies

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.