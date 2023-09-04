Korea Investment CORP Sells 35,238 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,238 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 73.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after acquiring an additional 689,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,274,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.53.

Shares of PAYC opened at $295.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.03 and a 200-day moving average of $300.42. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $262.11 and a one year high of $375.84.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

