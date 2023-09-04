Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1002 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LUGDF opened at C$11.67 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.12 and a 52-week high of C$14.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUGDF. Scotiabank started coverage on Lundin Gold in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

