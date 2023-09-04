Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE MGY opened at $23.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $280.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

