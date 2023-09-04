Major Drilling Group International (MDI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 5th.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of C$184.97 million for the quarter.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MDI stock opened at C$8.76 on Monday. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of C$7.25 and a 1-year high of C$11.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of C$727.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.50.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

