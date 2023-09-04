Mantle (MNT) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. Mantle has a total market cap of $830.51 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mantle token can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mantle alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,234,382,070.7631407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.45331816 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $10,014,569.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mantle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mantle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.