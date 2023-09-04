Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 193.1% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 63.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Medpace by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 146,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,595,000 after buying an additional 46,475 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MEDP opened at $273.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.93. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.30 and a twelve month high of $274.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total value of $3,661,463.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,979 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,170. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

