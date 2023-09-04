Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 60,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $701.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $660.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.23. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.79.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

