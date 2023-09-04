Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 105.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Brinker International worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,609,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after buying an additional 102,122 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,852,000 after buying an additional 940,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after buying an additional 42,373 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.93.

Brinker International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EAT opened at $32.67 on Monday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.38.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

