Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,056 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $189.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.15. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $157.28 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

