Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 4,505 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,164,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,566.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

STRL opened at $83.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $84.00.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

