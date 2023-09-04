Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.12% of Medifast worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $12,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter worth about $11,336,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 146,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 78,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,849.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MED has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Medifast Trading Down 0.4 %

MED stock opened at $84.00 on Monday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.67 and a 1 year high of $131.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $914.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.46%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

