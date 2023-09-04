MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.412 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from MINISO Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

MNSO opened at $26.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. MINISO Group has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 445,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on MNSO

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.