Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Movado Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Movado Group has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Movado Group Stock Performance

NYSE MOV opened at $27.65 on Monday. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $612.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Movado Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Movado Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Movado Group by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Movado Group by 2,022.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Movado Group by 153.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Featured Articles

