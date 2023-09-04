M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 498,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,565,000 after acquiring an additional 95,078 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 141,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,443,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,890,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 635.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 238,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total transaction of $10,013,202.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,758,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total value of $10,013,202.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,758,446.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785. Corporate insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $318.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $323.40.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

