M&T Bank Corp Buys 598 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WPP were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in WPP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in WPP by 67.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in WPP by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in WPP by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in WPP by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $964.00.

WPP Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE WPP opened at $48.32 on Monday. WPP plc has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $64.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WPP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.9536 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

