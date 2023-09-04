M&T Bank Corp Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 561.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,896 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $127.91 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.58.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

