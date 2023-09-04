M&T Bank Corp Purchases 267 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $204.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.18 and a 52-week high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $688.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total value of $384,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,082.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total value of $384,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,082.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total transaction of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $3,637,960. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

