M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in PTC by 43.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in PTC by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $2,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $146.75 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $152.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.14 and a 200 day moving average of $133.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $542.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.92.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total value of $430,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,898.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total transaction of $430,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,898.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,040 in the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

