M&T Bank Corp Sells 33,102 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,102 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.13% of 8X8 worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 12,778,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,204,000 after buying an additional 3,449,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 8X8 by 16.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after buying an additional 2,763,997 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter worth approximately $7,506,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 1,632.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,126,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

EGHT stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $377.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.28.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $127,596.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,953.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $127,596.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,953.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $52,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,971 shares of company stock worth $216,664 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

