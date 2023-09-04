M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,693 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,397,000 after buying an additional 181,422 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,880,000 after buying an additional 125,011 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 446.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,060,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,323 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,766,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,560,000 after purchasing an additional 587,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Syneos Health Trading Down 0.0 %

SYNH opened at $42.72 on Monday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

