M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NSA opened at $33.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 215.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

