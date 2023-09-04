NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,294,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,029 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.07% of NCR worth $101,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in NCR by 3,422.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in NCR by 350.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NCR by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

NCR stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. NCR had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

