NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212,836 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,854,000 after acquiring an additional 245,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,998,000 after acquiring an additional 72,931 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,600,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,853,000 after acquiring an additional 440,056 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,493,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,120,000 after acquiring an additional 206,658 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

DTE stock opened at $102.18 on Monday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average of $88.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.25%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

