NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,134 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG opened at $167.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Several research firms have commented on LNG. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

