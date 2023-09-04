NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,566 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 712,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 106,162 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 154,978 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.