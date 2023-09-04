NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,246 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FHN. Robert W. Baird started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

