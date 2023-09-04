NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 136.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $205.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.89 and a 200 day moving average of $185.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $209.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

