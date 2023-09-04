NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 2,246 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,422,440,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.85 and its 200 day moving average is $140.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

