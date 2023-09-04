NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 4,112 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MEAR opened at $49.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.