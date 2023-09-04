NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,871 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $195.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $178.51 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.45.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

