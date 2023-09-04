Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Newmont has raised its dividend payment by an average of 57.8% annually over the last three years. Newmont has a payout ratio of 58.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newmont to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 0.3 %

Newmont stock opened at $39.32 on Monday. Newmont has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.