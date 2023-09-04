NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

NKE stock opened at $102.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.28. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

