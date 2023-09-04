Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,649 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $11.56 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

