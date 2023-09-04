Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $2,586,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Northcoast Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $83.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.26. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

