Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 13,788 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 21,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

