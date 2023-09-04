Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Snap by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Snap by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 52,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $556,371.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,417,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,430,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 52,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $556,371.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,417,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,430,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $45,125.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,240.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,463,627 shares of company stock valued at $25,273,101.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $13.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

