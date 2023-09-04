Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 27,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.29%.

CUZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUZ

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.