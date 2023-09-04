Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its holdings in AerCap by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,729,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,599,000 after acquiring an additional 151,067 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in AerCap by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,717,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,184,000 after acquiring an additional 255,513 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Citigroup started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE AER opened at $61.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $69.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.39.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.