Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.72 Million Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 127,695 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $36.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

