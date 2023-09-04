Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $62.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,025.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Articles

