Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 925.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 57.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2,181.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OFC. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $26.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.38 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.46%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Free Report)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.