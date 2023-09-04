Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 447.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.5 %

TECH stock opened at $78.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $90.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

