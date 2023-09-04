Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.22 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Trimble by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $533,895 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $55.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $64.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

