Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Masco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,240 shares of company stock worth $14,307,207. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $59.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.07. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.