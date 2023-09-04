Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2,212.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AECOM by 80.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Up 0.9 %

ACM opened at $88.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.49.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. AECOM’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

